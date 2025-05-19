New Analyst Forecast: $CLAR Given $3.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLAR. Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a price target of 3.5 for CLAR.

$CLAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a target price of $3.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

$CLAR Insider Trading Activity

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS SOKOLOW purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $89,876

$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

