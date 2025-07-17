New Analyst Forecast: $CL Given $106.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CL. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 106.0 for CL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CL forecast page.

$CL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $106.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $103.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $108.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $88.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $107.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $93.0 on 02/03/2025

$CL Insider Trading Activity

$CL insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SALLY MASSEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,250 shares for an estimated $936,334.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 731 institutional investors add shares of $CL stock to their portfolio, and 898 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.