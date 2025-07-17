New Analyst Forecast: $CIVI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIVI. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CIVI.
$CIVI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIVI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025
$CIVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $57.0 on 07/17/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 07/08/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 05/23/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 05/15/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $52.0 on 05/13/2025
- Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025
$CIVI Insider Trading Activity
$CIVI insiders have traded $CIVI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAYTON A. CARRELL (President & COO) purchased 31,010 shares for an estimated $875,074
- CARRIE M FOX purchased 18,076 shares for an estimated $501,055
- M. CHRISTOPHER DOYLE (CEO & President) purchased 9,019 shares for an estimated $250,002
- KEMPEN WOUTER T. VAN purchased 7,150 shares for an estimated $200,128
- HOWARD A. WILLARD purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $193,690
- TRAVIS L COUNTS (Chief Admn Officer & Secretary) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $97,625
- MARIANELLA FOSCHI (CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $96,779
$CIVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $CIVI stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,386,626 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,269,381
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 1,838,759 shares (+14196.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,154,301
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 1,608,947 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,136,160
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,219,345 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,542,947
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,130,166 shares (+5726.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,431,491
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 930,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,457,818
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 797,967 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,841,068
