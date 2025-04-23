New Analyst Forecast: $CIVI Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIVI. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 62.0 for CIVI.

$CIVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 01/10/2025

$CIVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CIVI stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

