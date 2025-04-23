New Analyst Forecast: $CIVI Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIVI. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 62.0 for CIVI.
$CIVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 03/05/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 01/10/2025
$CIVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CIVI stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,369,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,800,983
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,064,078 shares (+841.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,809,257
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,024,238 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,981,797
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 998,283 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,791,241
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 848,377 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,915,052
- FMR LLC added 624,647 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,652,557
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 611,082 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,030,331
