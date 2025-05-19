New Analyst Forecast: $CIVI Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIVI. Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a price target of 34.0 for CIVI.

$CIVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 01/10/2025

$CIVI Insider Trading Activity

$CIVI insiders have traded $CIVI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAYTON A. CARRELL (President & COO) purchased 31,010 shares for an estimated $875,074

CARRIE M FOX purchased 18,076 shares for an estimated $501,055

M. CHRISTOPHER DOYLE (CEO & President) purchased 9,019 shares for an estimated $250,002

KEMPEN WOUTER T. VAN purchased 7,150 shares for an estimated $200,128

HOWARD A. WILLARD purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $193,690

TRAVIS L COUNTS (Chief Admn Officer & Secretary) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $97,625

MARIANELLA FOSCHI (CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $96,779

$CIVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CIVI stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

