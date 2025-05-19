New Analyst Forecast: $CIVI Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIVI. Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a price target of 34.0 for CIVI.
$CIVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 03/05/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 01/10/2025
$CIVI Insider Trading Activity
$CIVI insiders have traded $CIVI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAYTON A. CARRELL (President & COO) purchased 31,010 shares for an estimated $875,074
- CARRIE M FOX purchased 18,076 shares for an estimated $501,055
- M. CHRISTOPHER DOYLE (CEO & President) purchased 9,019 shares for an estimated $250,002
- KEMPEN WOUTER T. VAN purchased 7,150 shares for an estimated $200,128
- HOWARD A. WILLARD purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $193,690
- TRAVIS L COUNTS (Chief Admn Officer & Secretary) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $97,625
- MARIANELLA FOSCHI (CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $96,779
$CIVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CIVI stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,386,626 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,269,381
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 1,838,759 shares (+14196.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,154,301
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 1,608,947 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,136,160
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,369,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,800,983
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,219,345 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,542,947
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,130,166 shares (+5726.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,431,491
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 930,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,457,818
