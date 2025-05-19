New Analyst Forecast: $CINT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CINT. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CINT.
$CINT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CINT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CINT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CINT forecast page.
$CINT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CINT stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 500,182 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,986,086
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 414,460 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,474,326
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 142,017 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $847,841
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 111,876 shares (+126.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $667,899
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 76,115 shares (+197.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,406
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 62,688 shares (+551.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $374,247
- BW GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. removed 59,902 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,614
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.