New Analyst Forecast: $CINF Given $167.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CINF. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 167.0 for CINF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CINF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CINF forecast page.

$CINF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CINF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CINF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $163.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $167.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Harry Fong from Roth MKM set a target price of $160.0 on 02/12/2025

$CINF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CINF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CINF Insider Trading Activity

$CINF insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY CUNNINGHAM BENACCI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $136,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CINF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $CINF stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.