New Analyst Forecast: $CIM Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIM. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for CIM.

$CIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 07/10/2025

$CIM Insider Trading Activity

$CIM insiders have traded $CIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD CREAGH purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $166,375

$CIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CIM stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP added 17,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,310

VSM WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 3,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,465

NBT BANK N A /NY added 66 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $846

