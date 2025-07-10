Stocks
CIM

New Analyst Forecast: $CIM Given $16.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIM. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for CIM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIM forecast page.

$CIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 07/10/2025

$CIM Insider Trading Activity

$CIM insiders have traded $CIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERARD CREAGH purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $166,375

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CIM stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.