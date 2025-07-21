New Analyst Forecast: $CIFR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIFR. Jones Trading gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CIFR.
$CIFR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
$CIFR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIFR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 06/05/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025
- Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.5 on 05/07/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $7.0 on 02/26/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 02/26/2025
$CIFR Insider Trading Activity
$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,189,145 shares for an estimated $24,663,878.
$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. added 10,438,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,008,349
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,050,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,315,876
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,084,284 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,093,853
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,485,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,716,390
- FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC removed 2,397,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,514,075
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 2,344,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,392,074
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,219,151 shares (+161.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,104,047
