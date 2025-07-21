New Analyst Forecast: $CIFR Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIFR. Jones Trading gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CIFR.

$CIFR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

$CIFR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIFR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CIFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 06/05/2025

Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.5 on 05/07/2025

John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $7.0 on 02/26/2025

Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 02/26/2025

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,189,145 shares for an estimated $24,663,878.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

