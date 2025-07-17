New Analyst Forecast: $CIEN Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIEN. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 105.0 for CIEN.

$CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $105.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 74,800 shares for an estimated $5,742,984 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,213 shares for an estimated $1,318,177 .

. DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $911,563 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,129 shares for an estimated $224,278 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) sold 2,044 shares for an estimated $166,862

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $156,054 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,468 shares for an estimated $103,552.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

