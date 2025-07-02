New Analyst Forecast: $CIEN Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIEN. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 100.0 for CIEN.

$CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $6,355,182 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,861 shares for an estimated $1,796,230 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $706,039 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,236 shares for an estimated $171,983 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) sold 2,044 shares for an estimated $166,862

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $157,223.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

