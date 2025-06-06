Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CIB Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIB. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CIB.

$CIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CIB stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 787,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,640,575
  • C PARTNERS HOLDING GMBH removed 465,551 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,715,150
  • RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP added 311,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,536,490
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 281,964 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,334,952
  • M&G PLC removed 272,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,955,304
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 271,074 shares (+159.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,897,174
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 266,341 shares (+527.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,706,908

