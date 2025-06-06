New Analyst Forecast: $CIB Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CIB. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CIB.
$CIB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CIB stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 787,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,640,575
- C PARTNERS HOLDING GMBH removed 465,551 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,715,150
- RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP added 311,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,536,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 281,964 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,334,952
- M&G PLC removed 272,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,955,304
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 271,074 shares (+159.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,897,174
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 266,341 shares (+527.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,706,908
