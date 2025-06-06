Stocks
CI

New Analyst Forecast: $CI Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CI.

$CI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CI forecast page.

$CI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $360.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $388.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $390.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $382.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025
  • John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025

$CI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CI Insider Trading Activity

$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499
  • NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080
  • NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020
  • ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 748 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 886 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,215,575 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,924,175
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,094,327 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,033,583
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 865,092 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,615,268
  • FMR LLC added 856,588 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,817,452
  • AMUNDI removed 753,083 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,764,307
  • VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 626,675 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,176,075
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 519,443 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,896,747

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

CI

