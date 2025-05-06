New Analyst Forecast: $CI Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CI. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 390.0 for CI.
$CI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $357.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $390.0 on 05/05/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $382.0 on 05/05/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025
- Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025
- John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025
$CI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$CI Insider Trading Activity
$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499
- NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080
- NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020
- ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391
$CI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 825 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,623,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,516,526
- FMR LLC removed 1,764,916 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $487,363,904
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,317,489 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,811,412
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,117,751 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,655,761
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,080,728 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,432,229
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 737,099 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,542,517
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 655,969 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,139,279
