New Analyst Forecast: $CHYM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHYM. Chime Financial gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CHYM.

$CHYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHYM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chime Financial issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHYM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHYM forecast page.

$CHYM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHYM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CHYM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Chime Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

$CHYM Insider Trading Activity

$CHYM insiders have traded $CHYM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA MARSHALL has made 3 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $60,750 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.