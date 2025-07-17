New Analyst Forecast: $CHYM Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHYM. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 35.0 for CHYM.

$CHYM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHYM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CHYM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 An analyst from Wolfe Research set a target price of $38.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

$CHYM Insider Trading Activity

$CHYM insiders have traded $CHYM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA MARSHALL has made 3 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $60,750 and 0 sales.

