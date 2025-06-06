New Analyst Forecast: $CHWY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHWY. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CHWY.

$CHWY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHWY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHWY forecast page.

$CHWY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025

$CHWY Insider Trading Activity

$CHWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,827,242 shares for an estimated $871,379,219 .

. SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,845,024 shares for an estimated $68,322,248 .

. DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 542,361 shares for an estimated $20,432,351 .

. SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 445,240 shares for an estimated $16,617,247.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHWY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $CHWY stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.