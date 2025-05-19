New Analyst Forecast: $CHTR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHTR. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CHTR.
$CHTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
$CHTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $407.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $430.0 on 04/28/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025
$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,326,301 shares (+339.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $797,386,193
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,626,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,594,624
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 930,540 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,931,906
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 818,045 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,474,123
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 513,986 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,419,260
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 420,389 shares (+120.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,925,958
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 370,996 shares (+1156.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,723,155
