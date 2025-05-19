Stocks
CHTR

New Analyst Forecast: $CHTR Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHTR. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CHTR.

$CHTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $407.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $430.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025
  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

