New Analyst Forecast: $CHTR Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHTR. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CHTR.

$CHTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHTR forecast page.

$CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $415.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $510.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $430.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CHTR Insider Trading Activity

$CHTR insiders have traded $CHTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J DIGERONIMO (President-Product & Technology) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $657,321

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.