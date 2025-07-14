New Analyst Forecast: $CHTR Given $341.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHTR. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 341.0 for CHTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHTR forecast page.

$CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $341.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jessica Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CHTR Insider Trading Activity

$CHTR insiders have traded $CHTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J DIGERONIMO (President-Product & Technology) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $657,321

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.