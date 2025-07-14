Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CHTR Given $341.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHTR. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 341.0 for CHTR.

$CHTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $341.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Jessica Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 07/01/2025
  • John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $415.0 on 04/28/2025

$CHTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CHTR Insider Trading Activity

$CHTR insiders have traded $CHTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD J DIGERONIMO (President-Product & Technology) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $657,321

$CHTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

