New Analyst Forecast: $CHRW Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRW. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $CHRW.

$CHRW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$CHRW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $117.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $129.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $123.0 on 01/10/2025

$CHRW Insider Trading Activity

$CHRW insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,358,442 .

. MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) sold 12,209 shares for an estimated $1,215,723

MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $710,535.

$CHRW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $CHRW stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

