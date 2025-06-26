New Analyst Forecast: $CHRW Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRW. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $CHRW.
$CHRW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHRW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
$CHRW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $117.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $129.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Hicks from Raymond James set a target price of $123.0 on 01/10/2025
$CHRW Insider Trading Activity
$CHRW insiders have traded $CHRW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANGELA K. FREEMAN (CHRO and ESG Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,358,442.
- MICHAEL JOHN SHORT (President, Global Forwarding) sold 12,209 shares for an estimated $1,215,723
- MICHAEL D. CASTAGNETTO (Pres, NAST) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $710,535.
$CHRW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $CHRW stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,986,261 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $305,793,126
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,299,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,432,960
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,662,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,189,721
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 809,196 shares (+1119.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,861,670
- NORGES BANK added 752,340 shares (+136.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,731,768
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 600,058 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,445,939
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 547,553 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,069,427
