New Analyst Forecast: $CHRS Given $1.05 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRS. Ashwani Verma from UBS set a price target of 1.05 for CHRS.
$CHRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.525.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $1.05 on 04/24/2025
- Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 12/05/2024
$CHRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CHRS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 5,283,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,290,942
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,141,246 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,094,919
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,857,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,942,947
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,166,113 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,989,235
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,542,933 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,129,247
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,999
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,284,325 shares (+155.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,772,368
