New Analyst Forecast: $CHRS Given $1.05 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRS. Ashwani Verma from UBS set a price target of 1.05 for CHRS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHRS forecast page.

$CHRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.525.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $1.05 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 12/05/2024

$CHRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CHRS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.