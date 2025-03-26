New Analyst Forecast: $CHRD Given $139.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRD. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 139.0 for CHRD.
$CHRD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CHRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $184.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $155.0 on 01/02/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 10/16/2024
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $168.0 on 10/16/2024
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 10/01/2024
$CHRD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/17.
$CHRD Insider Trading Activity
$CHRD insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $237,620.
$CHRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $CHRD stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 627,122 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,323,104
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 619,021 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,375,935
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 590,739 shares (+270.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,203
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 468,884 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,821,917
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 432,485 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,566,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 427,782 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,016,271
- FMR LLC added 394,372 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,109,974
