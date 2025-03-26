New Analyst Forecast: $CHRD Given $139.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHRD. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 139.0 for CHRD.

$CHRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHRD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CHRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $184.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $155.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $168.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 10/01/2024

$CHRD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHRD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/17.

$CHRD Insider Trading Activity

$CHRD insiders have traded $CHRD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANNON BROWNING KINNEY (EVP, CAO, GC & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $237,620.

$CHRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $CHRD stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

