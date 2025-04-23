New Analyst Forecast: $CHMG Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHMG. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CHMG.

$CHMG Insider Trading Activity

$CHMG insiders have traded $CHMG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN D COLE (EVP & CIO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,210

JOSEPH F IV MEADE purchased 592 shares for an estimated $28,019

$CHMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CHMG stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

