New Analyst Forecast: $CHMG Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHMG. Chris O'Cull from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 59.0 for CHMG.

$CHMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $59.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

$CHMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $CHMG stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

