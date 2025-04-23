Stocks
CHKP

New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CHKP.

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

