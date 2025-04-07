New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Todd Weller from Stephens set a price target of 255.0 for CHKP.
$CHKP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
- Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024
- Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024
- Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024
$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,185,633 shares (+1965.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,057,681
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 538,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,456,548
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 487,823 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,076,554
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 456,097 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,153,309
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 429,246 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,140,228
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 392,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,186,400
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,564 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,583,298
