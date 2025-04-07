New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Todd Weller from Stephens set a price target of 255.0 for CHKP.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

