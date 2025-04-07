Stocks
CHKP

New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $255.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Todd Weller from Stephens set a price target of 255.0 for CHKP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CHKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.