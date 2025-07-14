New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $245.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 245.0 for CHKP.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/23/2025

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

