Stocks
CHKP

New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $245.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 245.0 for CHKP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/23/2025

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CHKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.