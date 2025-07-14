New Analyst Forecast: $CHKP Given $245.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHKP. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 245.0 for CHKP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.
$CHKP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025
- Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025
- Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/23/2025
$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,929,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,795,343
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,258,034 shares (+2704.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,731,109
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 1,061,553 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,949,159
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 971,058 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,323,539
- INVESCO LTD. added 865,608 shares (+737.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,289,375
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 853,387 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,503,965
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 667,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,215,916
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.