New Analyst Forecast: $CHH Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHH. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $CHH.

$CHH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

$CHH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $138.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Micheal Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $145.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 11/06/2024

$CHH Insider Trading Activity

$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK PACIOUS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,968 shares for an estimated $6,521,802 .

. PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,263 shares for an estimated $2,002,071 .

. DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $519,057 .

. SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032

BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0

ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0

$CHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

