New Analyst Forecast: $CHH Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHH. Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a price target of 140.0 for CHH.

$CHH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $138.0 on 04/14/2025

$CHH Insider Trading Activity

$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,236 shares for an estimated $1,998,021 .

. DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $519,057 .

. SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032

BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0

ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0

$CHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

