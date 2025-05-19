New Analyst Forecast: $CHH Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHH. Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a price target of 140.0 for CHH.
$CHH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 05/16/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 04/22/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $138.0 on 04/14/2025
$CHH Insider Trading Activity
$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,236 shares for an estimated $1,998,021.
- DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $519,057.
- SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032
- BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0
- ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0
$CHH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROCK CREEK GROUP, LP removed 490,215 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,090,747
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 375,049 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,799,006
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 229,929 shares (+117.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,529,972
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 193,352 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,673,278
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 170,348 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,618,807
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 141,916 shares (+137.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,843,606
- UBS GROUP AG added 136,377 shares (+106.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,108,138
