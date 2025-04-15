New Analyst Forecast: $CHH Given $138.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHH. Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 138.0 for CHH.
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $138.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $139.0 on 03/04/2025
- Micheal Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $145.0 on 11/06/2024
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 11/06/2024
$CHH Insider Trading Activity
$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK PACIOUS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,968 shares for an estimated $6,521,802.
- PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,307 shares for an estimated $2,008,011.
- DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $519,057.
- SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032
- BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0
- ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0
$CHH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 637,001 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,441,401
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 527,840 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,942,723
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 360,074 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,123,306
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 188,329 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,738,951
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 144,595 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,529,598
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 126,692 shares (+185.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,987,730
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 120,376 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,090,984
