New Analyst Forecast: $CHE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHE. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CHE.

$CHE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

$CHE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/06.

$CHE Insider Trading Activity

$CHE insiders have traded $CHE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J MCNAMARA (president and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $2,667,345 .

. SPENCER S LEE (executive vice president) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,326 shares for an estimated $2,519,098.

$CHE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $CHE stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

