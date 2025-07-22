New Analyst Forecast: $CHDN Given $136.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHDN. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 136.0 for CHDN.

$CHDN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHDN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CHDN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $136.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $133.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $116.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $138.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $127.0 on 04/25/2025

$CHDN Insider Trading Activity

$CHDN insiders have traded $CHDN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C GRISSOM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $927,700

PAUL C VARGA purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,940

R ALEX RANKIN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,300

$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

