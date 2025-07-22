New Analyst Forecast: $CHDN Given $136.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHDN. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 136.0 for CHDN.
$CHDN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHDN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CHDN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $136.0 on 07/22/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/18/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $133.0 on 07/11/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $116.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $138.0 on 05/27/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $127.0 on 04/25/2025
$CHDN Insider Trading Activity
$CHDN insiders have traded $CHDN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS C GRISSOM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $927,700
- PAUL C VARGA purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,940
- R ALEX RANKIN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,300
$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 547,757 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,839,369
- FMR LLC removed 520,598 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,822,819
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 510,331 shares (+28864.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,682,464
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 392,417 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,585,756
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 308,233 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,235,439
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 284,045 shares (+107.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,548,878
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 247,315 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,469,277
