New Analyst Forecast: $CHD Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHD. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CHD.

$CHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

$CHD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/13.

$CHD Insider Trading Activity

$CHD insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 434,177 shares for an estimated $45,116,522 .

. MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,630 shares for an estimated $11,384,083 .

. RICK SPANN (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 39,520 shares for an estimated $4,426,240

BRADLEY C IRWIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,202 shares for an estimated $1,418,415 .

. RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392 .

. RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,100

JOSEPH JAMES LONGO (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 7,780 shares for an estimated $874,789

MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) has made 3 purchases buying 1,900 shares for an estimated $202,963 and 0 sales.

$CHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 456 institutional investors add shares of $CHD stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.