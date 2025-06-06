Stocks
CHD

New Analyst Forecast: $CHD Given $110.0 Price Target

June 06, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHD. Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a price target of 110.0 for CHD.

$CHD Insider Trading Activity

$CHD insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 54,510 shares for an estimated $6,321,862
  • RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,660 shares for an estimated $2,512,440.
  • CARLEN HOOKER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,875 shares for an estimated $1,466,813.
  • PENRY W PRICE sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,365,285
  • RICHARD A DIERKER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 13,334 shares for an estimated $1,252,214 and 0 sales.
  • RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392.
  • MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) has made 4 purchases buying 4,900 shares for an estimated $479,184 and 0 sales.
  • BRADLEY C IRWIN sold 2 shares for an estimated $265
  • MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $4

$CHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 456 institutional investors add shares of $CHD stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

