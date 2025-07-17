New Analyst Forecast: $CHD Given $103.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CHD. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 103.0 for CHD.

$CHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $103.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $114.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Javier Escalante from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $102.0 on 05/02/2025

$CHD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 05/14.

$CHD Insider Trading Activity

$CHD insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 54,510 shares for an estimated $6,321,862

CARLEN HOOKER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,255 shares for an estimated $2,093,974 .

. RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,451,340

PENRY W PRICE sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,365,285

RICHARD A DIERKER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 13,334 shares for an estimated $1,252,214 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392 .

. MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,221

MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $4

$CHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $CHD stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

