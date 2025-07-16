New Analyst Forecast: $CGON Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGON. Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a price target of 53.0 for CGON.

$CGON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGON recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CGON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Brian Cheng from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andres Maldonado from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025

$CGON Insider Trading Activity

$CGON insiders have traded $CGON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD E POST has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,760.

$CGON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CGON stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

