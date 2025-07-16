New Analyst Forecast: $CGON Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGON. Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a price target of 53.0 for CGON.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGON forecast page.
$CGON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGON recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CGON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025
- Brian Cheng from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025
- Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andres Maldonado from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025
$CGON Insider Trading Activity
$CGON insiders have traded $CGON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEONARD E POST has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,760.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CGON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CGON stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,358,915 shares (+440.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,279,828
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,040,880 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,491,151
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 960,384 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,519,804
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,143,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 690,827 shares (+68.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,918,353
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 419,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,272,330
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 347,055 shares (+139.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,499,376
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.