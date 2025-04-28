New Analyst Forecast: $CGNX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGNX. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CGNX.
$CGNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGNX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGNX forecast page.
$CGNX Insider Trading Activity
$CGNX insiders have traded $CGNX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY SUN sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,670
- JOERG KUECHEN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,925 shares for an estimated $374,241.
- CARL GERST (EVP, Vision & ID Products) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,369 shares for an estimated $373,526.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CGNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $CGNX stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUNDSMITH LLP removed 1,906,276 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,359,057
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,529,937 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,863,540
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,406,929 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,452,473
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,253,996 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,968,296
- SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,068,933 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,331,937
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 814,086 shares (+16472.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,284,185
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 787,834 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,251,727
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.