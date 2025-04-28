Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CGNX Given 'Buy' Rating

April 28, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGNX. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CGNX.

$CGNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGNX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024

$CGNX Insider Trading Activity

$CGNX insiders have traded $CGNX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY SUN sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,670
  • JOERG KUECHEN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,925 shares for an estimated $374,241.
  • CARL GERST (EVP, Vision & ID Products) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,369 shares for an estimated $373,526.

$CGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $CGNX stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

