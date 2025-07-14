New Analyst Forecast: $CGNX Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGNX. Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a price target of 37.0 for CGNX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGNX forecast page.
$CGNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGNX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CGNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/14/2025
- Matthew Summerville from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 06/16/2025
- Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 06/16/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 06/12/2025
- James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $36.0 on 06/11/2025
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/08/2025
$CGNX Insider Trading Activity
$CGNX insiders have traded $CGNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL GERST (EVP, Vision & ID Products) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,369 shares for an estimated $373,526.
- JOERG KUECHEN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,991 shares for an estimated $263,468
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CGNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CGNX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 2,654,599 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,186,688
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 2,571,457 shares (+126.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,706,562
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 1,973,397 shares (+584.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,866,432
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,745,000
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,474,832 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,994,238
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,427,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,592,049
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,384,327 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,294,474
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.