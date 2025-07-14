New Analyst Forecast: $CGNX Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGNX. Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a price target of 37.0 for CGNX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGNX forecast page.

$CGNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CGNX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CGNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Matthew Summerville from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $36.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 04/08/2025

$CGNX Insider Trading Activity

$CGNX insiders have traded $CGNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL GERST (EVP, Vision & ID Products) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,369 shares for an estimated $373,526 .

. JOERG KUECHEN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,991 shares for an estimated $263,468

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CGNX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.