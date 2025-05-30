New Analyst Forecast: $CGC Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGC. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $CGC.
$CGC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/30/2025
$CGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CGC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,565,390 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,504
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,303,699 shares (+243.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,186,366
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 960,218 shares (+10308.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $873,798
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 719,588 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $654,825
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 459,212 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $417,882
- GWN SECURITIES INC. added 426,982 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $388,553
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 382,379 shares (+81.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,964
