New Analyst Forecast: $CGAU Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CGAU. Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a price target of 11.0 for CGAU.
$CGAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $CGAU stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 4,016,113 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,851,682
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 2,017,756 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,481,031
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,880,068 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,697,586
- AMUNDI added 1,650,160 shares (+168.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,389,410
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,456,107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,285,248
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,455,129 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,279,684
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,354,925 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,709,523
