New Analyst Forecast: $CG Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CG. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 61.0 for CG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CG forecast page.

$CG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $58.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $37.0 on 04/09/2025

$CG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 3 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/17, 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CG Insider Trading Activity

$CG insiders have traded $CG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W. FERGUSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $13,264,562.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $CG stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.