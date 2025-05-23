New Analyst Forecast: $CFR Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFR. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 105.0 for CFR.

$CFR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $143.0 on 02/03/2025

$CFR Insider Trading Activity

$CFR insiders have traded $CFR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL BRACHER (President of CFR) sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,603,674

MATTHEW BRADLEY HENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,870 shares for an estimated $31,659

$CFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $CFR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

