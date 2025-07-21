New Analyst Forecast: $CFLT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFLT. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CFLT.

$CFLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFLT in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

$CFLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFLT recently. We have seen 26 analysts offer price targets for $CFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

