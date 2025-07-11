New Analyst Forecast: $CFLT Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFLT. Radi Sultan from UBS set a price target of 32.0 for CFLT.

$CFLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFLT recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $CFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Chirag Ved from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $26.0 on 05/01/2025

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

