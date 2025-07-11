New Analyst Forecast: $CFLT Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFLT. Radi Sultan from UBS set a price target of 32.0 for CFLT.
$CFLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFLT recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $CFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 05/12/2025
- Derrick Wood from TD Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025
- Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025
- Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025
- Chirag Ved from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025
- Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $26.0 on 05/01/2025
$CFLT Insider Trading Activity
$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 758,707 shares for an estimated $21,395,533.
- ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 517,917 shares for an estimated $16,912,927.
- NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,778,811.
- ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 141,665 shares for an estimated $4,423,980.
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,810 shares for an estimated $3,863,727.
- MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,530,378.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 34,375 shares for an estimated $1,050,843
- KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 22,273 shares for an estimated $658,400.
- MELANIE DAVIS VINSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,024 shares for an estimated $612,182.
- BAN RYAN NORRIS MAC (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,161 shares for an estimated $542,330.
- LARA CAIMI sold 2,864 shares for an estimated $69,022
$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,517,000 shares (+3337.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,398,480
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 3,580,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,915,200
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,349,711 shares (+462.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,077,225
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,071,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,546,584
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,828,592 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,862,196
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,791,588 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,994,822
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,786,116 shares (+220.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,866,559
