New Analyst Forecast: $CFG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFG. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CFG.

$CFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CFG forecast page.

$CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

$CFG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CFG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.