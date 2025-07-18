New Analyst Forecast: $CFG Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFG. John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a price target of 55.0 for CFG.

$CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $43.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 04/17/2025

$CFG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CFG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

