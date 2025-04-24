Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CFG Given $45.0 Price Target

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFG. Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a price target of 45.0 for CFG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CFG forecast page.

$CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025
  • David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

$CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 4,408,798 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,929,000
  • AMUNDI removed 3,921,931 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,623,700
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,029,337 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,563,787
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,902,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,025,477
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,298,040 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,562,230
  • NORGES BANK added 1,925,676 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,267,581
  • FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,672,204 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,175,647

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

