New Analyst Forecast: $CFG Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFG. Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a price target of 45.0 for CFG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CFG forecast page.
$CFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025
- David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025
$CFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,408,798 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,929,000
- AMUNDI removed 3,921,931 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,623,700
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,029,337 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,563,787
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,902,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,025,477
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,298,040 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,562,230
- NORGES BANK added 1,925,676 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,267,581
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,672,204 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,175,647
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.