New Analyst Forecast: $CFG Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CFG. Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a price target of 45.0 for CFG.

$CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

$CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

