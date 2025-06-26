New Analyst Forecast: $CF Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CF. Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 95.0 for CF.

$CF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/22/2025

$CF Insider Trading Activity

$CF insiders have traded $CF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERT A FROST (EVP,Sales,MktDev&Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,003 shares for an estimated $2,853,715 .

. SUSAN L MENZEL (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,350 shares for an estimated $1,421,100 .

. ASHRAF K MALIK (Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D'istn) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,387 shares for an estimated $1,393,991.

$CF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $CF stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

