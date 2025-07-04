New Analyst Forecast: $CERT Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CERT. Sean Laaman from Certara set a price target of 16.0 for CERT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CERT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CERT forecast page.
$CERT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $CERT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,386,581 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,627,151
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,268,595 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,459,090
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,160,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,384,782
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 2,022,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,023,898
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 1,288,383 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,754,991
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,219,305 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,071,119
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,120,073 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,088,722
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.